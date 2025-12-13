Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maha police get AI platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 05:44 am IST

The platform is designed to create AI tools for data analysis, predictive policing, and faster and efficient investigations, combined with human expertise

Mumbai: Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Friday unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that will help the Maharashtra police expedite cybercrime investigations.

Mumbai, Dec 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets the Chairman and CEO Microsoft, Satya Nadella, at Microsoft AI Tour, Mumbai' programme, in Mumbai on Friday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo) (@Dev_Fadnavis X)
Mumbai, Dec 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets the Chairman and CEO Microsoft, Satya Nadella, at Microsoft AI Tour, Mumbai' programme, in Mumbai on Friday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo) (@Dev_Fadnavis X)

The platform is designed to create AI tools for data analysis, predictive policing, and faster and efficient investigations, combined with human expertise. It has been developed jointly by CyberEye, an independent software vendor of Microsoft; the Maharashtra government’s special purpose vehicle, Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enforcement of Reformed Laws or MARVEL; and the Microsoft India Development Center.

MahaCrimeOS AI is currently live in 23 police stations across Nagpur, and is proposed to be rolled out to all 1,100 police stations across the state in phases.

While unveiling the platform on Friday at an event in Mumbai, Nadella showcased a video illustrating how MahaCrimeOS AI helped deliver justice to a cybercrime victim in Nagpur. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present during the launch, said, “It is a tool that is helping cybercrime and financial fraud cases get detected in 24 hours, which used to take four to five months. It is helping in saving people’s money, arresting criminals and even making preventive arrests. It is very important in the changing face of crime.”

Fadnavis later held a meeting with Nadella, during which he said they discussed creating more AI co-pilots for other sectors. “We had a one-on-one meeting, and we discussed how to use artificial intelligence in other fields and create AI co-pilots along with the Maharashtra government in sectors such as service delivery, healthcare, education, and agriculture,” the chief minister said.

Fadnavis also urged Nadella to consider Maharashtra as part of the $17 billion investment he has committed to making in India, saying he received a positive response.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maha police get AI platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella launched MahaCrimeOS AI, a platform to enhance cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra, expediting case resolutions from months to 24 hours. Developed with CyberEye and the Maharashtra government, it is currently operational in 23 police stations and will expand statewide. The initiative aims to leverage AI for various sectors, promoting investment in Maharashtra.