Maha police get AI platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations

Mumbai: Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Friday unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that will help the Maharashtra police expedite cybercrime investigations. Mumbai, Dec 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets the Chairman and CEO Microsoft, Satya Nadella, at Microsoft AI Tour, Mumbai' programme, in Mumbai on Friday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo) (@Dev_Fadnavis X)

The platform is designed to create AI tools for data analysis, predictive policing, and faster and efficient investigations, combined with human expertise. It has been developed jointly by CyberEye, an independent software vendor of Microsoft; the Maharashtra government’s special purpose vehicle, Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enforcement of Reformed Laws or MARVEL; and the Microsoft India Development Center.

MahaCrimeOS AI is currently live in 23 police stations across Nagpur, and is proposed to be rolled out to all 1,100 police stations across the state in phases.

While unveiling the platform on Friday at an event in Mumbai, Nadella showcased a video illustrating how MahaCrimeOS AI helped deliver justice to a cybercrime victim in Nagpur. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present during the launch, said, “It is a tool that is helping cybercrime and financial fraud cases get detected in 24 hours, which used to take four to five months. It is helping in saving people’s money, arresting criminals and even making preventive arrests. It is very important in the changing face of crime.”

Fadnavis later held a meeting with Nadella, during which he said they discussed creating more AI co-pilots for other sectors. “We had a one-on-one meeting, and we discussed how to use artificial intelligence in other fields and create AI co-pilots along with the Maharashtra government in sectors such as service delivery, healthcare, education, and agriculture,” the chief minister said.

Fadnavis also urged Nadella to consider Maharashtra as part of the $17 billion investment he has committed to making in India, saying he received a positive response.