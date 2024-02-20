 Maha univs receive grants of ₹540 crore under PM-USHA | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Maha univs receive grants of 540 crore under PM-USHA

ByNiraj Pandit
Feb 20, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Maharashtra universities receive ₹540 crore grant for educational and infrastructure development under PM-USHA scheme, benefiting 11 universities.

MUMBAI: Universities in Maharashtra have been sanctioned a total grant of 540 crore for educational and infrastructure development under the Pradhan Mantri Ukhtar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University and SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai, received 100 crore each, while seven other universities, including the University of Mumbai, received 20 crore each.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Project Approval Board under the higher education department of the union government, where a list of universities and colleges slated to receive grants was declared.

The four universities that received 100 crore each were allocated the money under the multi-disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU). The utilisation of the funds will be divided into 40 crore for facilities and construction, 20 crore for renovation and upgradation, 30 crore for scientific instruments and 10 crore for training. The disbursement will occur in two phases, with 65 crore in the first phase and the remaining 35 crore in the second phase.

The funds will be directed towards providing basic amenities and various divisional instruments in line with the new national education policy. The University of Mumbai, Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Sant Gadge Baba University, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University received grants of 20 crore each to strengthen their infrastructure.

Professor Rajnish Kamat, vice-chancellor, Homi Bhabha state university, said, “We are delighted to receive funds under this scheme. We are launching unique academic courses in future technologies like artificial intelligence and drone programming as well as transdisciplinary courses in social sciences, commerce and banking. We are transforming our governance, examination and assessment systems into a fully digital domain that caters to the needs of Generation Z learners.”

Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, highlighted the significance of these funds in enhancing educational infrastructure and fostering growth at the Kalina campus and Thane sub-centre.

