Maharashtra: AAP accuses Chandrakant Patil of influencing bail for Chhagan Bhujbal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Chandrakant Patil, alleging that he had confessed to having influenced the bail of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Chhagan Bhujbal. AAP sought an investigation in the matter.

Bhujbal was in prison from March 2016 to March 2018 for allegedly laundering the kickbacks he allegedly received as the public works minister.

The controversy began when Bhujbal criticised Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for losing West Bengal elections. Bhujbal said that barring Assam, the BJP has been vanquished all across, indicating that an anti-BJP wave is sweeping across the nation. He said if elections were held now, BJP would face a crushing defeat.

In response to this, Patil warned Bhujbal, reminding that he was out on bail and would face the music if he indulged in such rhetoric again. Patil also said that Bhujbal’s nephew Sameer used to come to his bungalow (during BJP rule in state when Patil was a minister) to plead his case.

According to AAP leader Priti Sharma Menon, Patil had claimed in his interview to news channel ABP Majha that the then BJP government had favoured Bhujbal. “Chandrakant Patil said the then government had gone out of their way and ensured bail for Chhagan Bhujbal. Patil should be arrested and a probe should be ordered,” said Menon.

The BJP denied that Patil made any such remarks about influencing the judiciary. “There was no way we could have interfered with the judicial process against Bhujbal in the first place. Patil said that Sameer was going everywhere regarding bail for his uncle and even met Patil in his bungalow. The interviewer asked whether this was the reason how Bhujbal got bail since his nephew used to come to him. Priti Menon picked this part and is unjustly attacking Patil,” said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

Bhujbal was not available for comment despite several attempts.