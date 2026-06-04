MUMBAI: In a major push to position Mumbai as a global media and entertainment destination, the Maharashtra government and Prasar Bharati, India’s largest public broadcasting agency, will jointly develop a world-class Integrated Film and Television Media Hub on nearly 150 acres of land in Malad. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday approved the proposal to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of both the institutions that will execute the ambitious project along with the adjoining Goregaon Film City, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. Maharashtra and Prasar Bharati to jointly develop 150-acre media hub in Malad

The proposed hub is envisioned as a comprehensive media and entertainment district featuring state-of-the-art film studios, sound stages, hospitality infrastructure, IT and IT-enabled services facilities, tourism projects, and international-standard institutes for film and music education.

The government will also explore partnerships with leading foreign educational institutions to establish training centres within the complex, stated a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

In April last year, the state government along with the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC) and Prasar Bharati signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to develop a sprawling 240-acre creative economy hub in Malad. The land is owned by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B).

In order to review the progress of the agreement, CM Fadnavis chaired a review meeting that was attended by state cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Gaurav Dwivedi and MFSCDC officials among others.

To fast-track the initiative, the chief minister directed to appoint a consulting agency to prepare a pre-feasibility study, infrastructure action plan and a Detailed Project Report (DPR). He also ordered the formation of a joint working committee comprising representatives of the state government and Prasar Bharati to expedite preparation of the DPR and complete technical processes.

“The project seeks to transform underutilised broadcasting land into a modern media production hub at a time when much of Akashvani’s transmission infrastructure is shifting to FM-based operations,” said a senior official from the state cultural affairs department.

However, the project will face significant regulatory hurdles as the land currently falls under No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) restrictions, limiting large-scale construction activity. “This is a reason, of the 278-acre plot, nearly 150 acres have been identified for the joint development project,” said another official, wishing anonymity.

“Statutory clearances, policy amendments and revisions to development control rules are necessary before the project can move forward at full scale,” CM Fadnavis said and assured that the state government would facilitate the required approvals.

He also instructed officials to finalise all project components and submit a comprehensive development plan by June end.