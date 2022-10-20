Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI unit secretary, other activists from Raigad district

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district. A local unit secretary and two other workers of the outfit's state expansion committee were among those arrested, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The report added that the ATS had specific inputs about a meeting of two functionaries of the PFI and a few workers in Panvel, even as the group has been banned by the Indian government.

After questioning, the four were placed under arrest in a case registered at the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai under section 10 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the report claimed.

The latest arrests come days after separate teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with the assistance of Bihar police, conducted raids at two different locations in Patna in connection with the Phulwarisahrif case allegedly linked to the PFI.

The government had last month banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. More than 250 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across multiple states last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

