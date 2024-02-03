Maharashtra BJP MLA allegedly shoots at Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader inside police station

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad on Friday night at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, ANI reported. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad (left), Shiv Shena leader Mahesh Gaikwad.(HT Marathi)

Gaikwad and a supporter reportedly sustained injuries from five bullets. The incident occurred during a conversation between BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and city chief Mahesh Gaikwad in the presence of senior inspector Anil Jagtap at the police station.

The Shiv Sena leader has been badly injured in the incident and is under medical supervision at Thane's Jupiter hospital.

"Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey attacked the state government and said: "This firing has taken place inside the police station. The one who opened fire was BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, and the one who was shot at was Shiv Sena Shinde Faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad. It is unfortunate that an MLA who needs to work for the welfare of lakhs of people is shooting people. In the 3-engine government, leaders of two parties are fighting and trying to kill each other.”

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV lambasted the ruling BJP-Sena alliance for the incident. He alleged that the shooter is close to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while the one being shot in the police station is close to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“Ramrajya in Maharashtra!” he posted on X.

The two leaders reportedly want to contest on the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly seat. They often criticised each other.

The police are probing the real reason behind the attack.

(Inputs from wire)