Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept: Report
- According to news agency PTI, a senior BJP leader said the cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. “I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet,” he further said.
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. According to people familiar with the development, the cabinet expansion is scheduled at 11am with 12 to 15 MLAs from the ruling camp being sworn-in at the Central Hall of the legislature. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis.
Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.
Also read | In Sena vs Sena, ex-minister Abdul Sattar is Uddhav Thackeray camp’s new target
According to news agency PTI, a senior BJP leader said the cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. “I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet,” he further said.
In the recent past, Fadnavis and Shinde have paid multiple visits to Delhi reportedly over the issue of cabinet expansion. Last week, reports said the Maharashtra cabinet is set to be expanded in the coming week and as many as 15 ministers will be inducted in it. Fadnavis may get the crucial home portfolio.
Also read | ‘Ajit dada conveniently forgets…’: What Fadnavis said on cabinet expansion
On Saturday, Shinde said the state government's functioning has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.
Earlier, Fadnavis had told reporters, "The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place before you can even imagine." According to some reports, the exercise would be carried out before August 15.
-
No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
-
Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged
One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district's Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris. Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding. Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.
-
Monday Musings: Vying for Baramati, will BJP succeed in 2024?
Ahead of the 2024 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned and is now eyeing Baramati seat, the stronghold of Sharad Pawar, which the Pawar family members have retained for the past five and half decades. This time BJP has begun its preparations well in advance to avoid last minute rush, and as a part of that preparation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Baramati between August 16 and 18.
-
Rajasthan: SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Sikar
A station house officer was suspended on Monday after three women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Sikar, Rajasthan. According to a report by news agency PTI, the in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, Riya Choudhary, was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple.
-
Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka: Revenue Minister
As many rivers in Karnataka are in spate, the state government on Monday said it has taken several humanitarian measures including improved relief camps, and proper compensation to those who lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and crops in the floods. According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affecting 21,727 people.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics