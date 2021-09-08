Maharashtra CET to be conducted between Sept 15 and Oct 19; results by Oct 20

Putting an end to speculations and confusion around the state common entrance test (MH-CET) exams, Maharashtra minister of state higher and technical education Uday Samant on Tuesday announced that the exams will be conducted between September 15 and October 10. Results for the exams will be declared by October 20 and the new academic year for undergraduate (UG) first-year courses for 2021-22 will begin in November.

“A total of 855,000 students will appear for the examinations of all courses. 226 centres have been fixed for these entrance examinations. The number of centres outside the state has also been increased this year and efforts are underway to increase the centres,” said Samant at a press conference held in the city.

A statement released by the government late on Tuesday revealed that 50,000 computers per day have been provided for the exam.

“The entrance examination will be conducted in compliance with the rules and regulations announced by the state,” said Samant, adding that students will be allowed to travel in Mumbai on the day of the exam, provided they carry a physical copy of their hall ticket.

Maharashtra CET

CET is held for admissions to professional UG degree programmes including engineering, management, architecture, hotel management, pharmacy, agriculture and allied courses among others. For BTech (Bachelor of Technology) alone, nearly 430,000 students have registered to appear for the entrance exam.

“After the announcement of results, admissions should be conducted smoothly, and by the first week of November, the academic year should commence. Decision on online or offline classes will be taken at that time depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state,” said the statement.

A detailed timetable has been released on the official website of the state CET cell at www.mahacet.org.