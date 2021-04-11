Maharashtra class 10, 12 exams: Misinformation being circulated, warns minister Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday said some misinformation about the exams of class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC)are being circulated on social media, with a morphed image of her Twitter handle, which claims that the government has decided to cancel the exams. The morphed tweet also claimed that instead of exams, students will have to create an assignment and submit in their respective schools. Dismissing this as misinformation, the minister urged students to only trust verified information.

Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/VOjslleWAN — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 11, 2021





Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, as fresh restrictions in Maharashtra are expected anytime soon, students are worried about class 10 and 12 examinations, while the government has cancelled the exams for classes 9 and 11. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams are scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively. But till April 30, the state is under several restrictions, including weekend lockdowns. The minister earlier said she was consulting all stakeholders and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray too assured students on social media sating that the government's decision will not put students' lives, careers at risk.

She is having larger consultations with all concerned boards for best possible solutions. To all the worried parents and students, I appeal not to panic or worry. The Govt and Minister @VarshaEGaikwad ji are working to ensure student lives, as well as careers, are not put to risk — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 9, 2021





"We have been receiving messages from students of 10th & 12th about their concerns with regards to covid and examinations. I have been discussing with & conveying them all to Min@VarshaEGaikwad ji who has the safety of students as top most priority, along with their careers," the minister tweeted.

The education minister is also having larger consultations with all concerned boards for best possible solutions, Thackeray wrote.

The government postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination, which was scheduled for April 11. It has been decided that the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held next.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting on Saturday where a stricter and longer lockdown was discussed. A consensus on the need for a lockdown was reached. On Sunday, the Chief Minister will meet the Covid-19 task force of the state, where the issue will be raised again. Though examinees will be exempt from fresh restrictions, whether exams should be conducted amid the unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in the state is the question facing the government.