Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in House while recalling family
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday broke down while speaking in the state assembly.
Remembering his family, the chief minister became emotional as he recalled the demise of his two children while he was a corporator. “While I was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, I lost 2 of my children & thought everything is over...I was broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics,” news agency ANI quoted Shinde. Shinde's children Dipesh and Shubhada had drowned in the family's ancestral village.
During his address, Shinde said he did not betray anyone but revolted against injustice. The chief minister, who won the trust vote in the assembly, said, "We are Shiv Sena workers and will remain so."
“PM Modi and HM Shah have been taking forward the agenda of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray so its natural for us to support them,” the chief minister said.
Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister after his rebellion left the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in minority in the Assembly. Thackeray resigned as the chief minister after his efforts to bring back 39 MLAs including Shinde failed.
Shinde was sworn-in as the chief minister while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy. But the Sena legacy battle between Shinde camp and the Uddhav Thackeray faction continues.
The Thackeray faction has moved Supreme Court against the newly-elected speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to remove Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader and replace him with Shinde. The speaker also removed Thackeray faction's Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip and replaced him with Bharat Gogawale.
Punjab cabinet expansion: Who are the 5 new ministers in Bhagwant Mann govt?
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his cabinet, with five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being inducted in the government. It was the first cabinet expansion of the AAP government after it won the Assembly elections this year. Here's all you need to know about the new ministers.
Will look into grievances about Covid-19 claims: IRDA assures HC
Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday, assured the Bombay high court (HC) that it will look into grievances about the purported irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-related insurance claims. The assurance came in response to a Public Interest Litigation, which sought a probe into the irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-19 claims and the inaction of the IRDA to curb them.
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
