Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in House while recalling family

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde won the floor test with a 164-99 margin in the assembly on the second day of the special session. 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks during a special session of the assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai,(PTI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday broke down while speaking in the state assembly.

Remembering his family, the chief minister became emotional as he recalled the demise of his two children while he was a corporator. “While I was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, I lost 2 of my children & thought everything is over...I was broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics,” news agency ANI quoted Shinde. Shinde's children Dipesh and Shubhada had drowned in the family's ancestral village.

During his address, Shinde said he did not betray anyone but revolted against injustice. The chief minister, who won the trust vote in the assembly, said, "We are Shiv Sena workers and will remain so."

“PM Modi and HM Shah have been taking forward the agenda of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray so its natural for us to support them,” the chief minister said.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister after his rebellion left the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in minority in the Assembly. Thackeray resigned as the chief minister after his efforts to bring back 39 MLAs including Shinde failed.

Shinde was sworn-in as the chief minister while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy. But the Sena legacy battle between Shinde camp and the Uddhav Thackeray faction continues.

The Thackeray faction has moved Supreme Court against the newly-elected speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to remove Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader and replace him with Shinde. The speaker also removed Thackeray faction's Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip and replaced him with Bharat Gogawale.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

eknath shinde maharashtra
