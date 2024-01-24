close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ram Mandir in February with entire cabinet

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ram Mandir in February with entire cabinet

BySurendra P Gangan
Jan 24, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Shinde was formally invited for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and the entire state cabinet will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the first week of February, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader informed on Wednesday.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was a flag that says ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Mumbai. (Maharashtra CMO/ Photo from X)

“Though the date has not been finalised yet, it could be on February 5. All the 29 ministers, including chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will visit the temple for darshan,” the BJP leader said requesting anonymity.

Shinde was formally invited for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. However, he decided to visit the temple with his entire cabinet and deputy chief ministers.

    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

