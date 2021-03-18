IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM to Centre: Give Covid vaccine everyone over 45
(PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)
(PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM to Centre: Give Covid vaccine everyone over 45

The state also recorded 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases, first in excess of 20,000 since September 26 (20,419 cases) and highest one-day spike since September 17 (24,619 cases), taking the tally to 2,370,507
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday requested the Centre to start Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens above 45 years of age to check the spread of the pandemic. He also wanted the state’s supply of vaccines be increased to 2 million doses a week, among other demands made during a meeting of chief ministers of all states and Union territories with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The state also recorded 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases, first in excess of 20,000 since September 26 (20,419 cases) and highest one-day spike since September 17 (24,619 cases), taking the tally to 2,370,507. September 17’s daily caseload was the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Thackeray said that looking at the large number of young people getting infected, people above 45 years must be allowed to get vaccinated, even if they do not have comorbidities. “Keeping in mind that there is a young population among those getting infected, people above the age of 45, irrespective of comorbidities, should get vaccinated,” Thackeray said in the meeting with Modi.

The state government has now targeted to ramp up its vaccination drive to 300,000 beneficiaries daily—more than double its current average of 138,957 per day. “Several private hospitals have come forward and registered themselves, but they will be allowed to operate, looking at their overall preparedness, Efforts will be made to take the daily vaccination to 300,000,” Thackeray said, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Responding to Union minister Prakash Javadekar’s charge that the Maharashtra government was mismanaging the vaccination drive, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the state has vaccine stock that would last 10 days. Tope said that he had apprised union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday of its stock availability based on its current trend of daily vaccination. The vaccination issue could become the latest friction point between the Centre and the state.

Javadekar claimed that the Shiv Sena MPs were asking the Centre for more vaccines, while the state has only utilised 44% of what has already been delivered. In a tweet on Thursday the Union minister said, “The Maharashtra government had only used 23 lakh vaccines out of the total 54 lakh vaccines sent to the state, till 12th March. 56% vaccines remained unused. Now, Shiv Sena MP asks for more vaccines for the state. First, mismanagement of pandemic, now poor administration of vaccines.”

Responding to the claim, Tope said, “One union minister tweeted that we still have 31 lakh vaccines available. As per our target of 300,000 vaccinations a day, we only have vaccine stock that will last 10 days. I have told this to Rajesh Bhushan. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, has told this to the prime minister in today’s video conference meeting.”

According to the CMO, the state has 3,138,643 doses available with itself. Till March 16, Maharashtra has inoculated 3,365,952 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people between age groups 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

The state sought inclusion of 50-bedded private hospitals as vaccine centres to speed up its vaccination drive. Tope said they have requested the Centre to relax the conditions laid down for a hospital to be eligible to become a vaccination centre. Tope said that they have asked the Centre to revise its policy and reduce the criteria from 100-bed hospitals to 50-bed ones, which could be allowed to give vaccines.

“We have sought relaxation in the condition that only 100-bed private hospitals can be allowed to give vaccines. They should, at least, reduce 50-bed hospitals. Ultimately, adequate space is required for vaccination, proper cold storage facility and means to tackle cases if there are any adverse effects following immunisation. If these parameters are fulfilled by either 50-bed or 20-bed hospital, then it should be allowed to give vaccines. We hope this is accepted,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai. The minister added that the health department will give “zero wastage” target to all vaccination centres in the state to achieve least amount of vaccine wastage.

Besides that, Thackeray also requested the Centre to allow its Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited to manufacture Covaxin in association with Bharat Biotech.

The chief minister said that the state-owned research institute in Mumbai should be allowed to attain vaccine technology from Bharat Biotech or it can be allowed to work on a “fill-and-finish’ basis. Thackeray, according to a statement from the CMO, said that the state can produce 126 million vaccines though Haffkine.

Haffkine is a public-sector undertaking owned by the state government and has developed a number of vaccines that include anti-rabies serum, anti-venom serum, oral polio vaccine etc.

Tope, while speaking to reporters said, “We have demanded that the technology transfer from Bharat Biotech [which manufactured Covaxin] can be done to Haffkine Institute. We have two options; firstly, either we can manufacture it on our own or they provide technology and we use our space and equipment and we do it on a fill-and-finish basis. The prime minister is positive about it. If this is accepted, then we are definitely going to put a condition that Maharashtra should get 25% of the product in lieu of its capital input of land and equipment.”

In the meeting, the chief minister said that contact tracing has become a challenge as all activities are open and the movement of people has increased. Then, too, the contact-tracing will be done on “war-footing”. Thackeray added that the Centre has expressed satisfaction in the number of vaccination and RT-PCT tests the state carries out in a day. He said Maharashtra is well above other state in terms of RT-PCT tests, which should be 70% of the total tests carried out to detect coronavirus cases. The statement from the CMO said, “The health secretary during a presentation said that Maharashtra’s performance with regards to vaccination is satisfactory. The daily average inoculation carried out 138,957, which is better than some leading states.”

The vaccination drive in the state has picked up after the senior citizens and people between 45-59 age bracket were eligible to get a jab. The state government, according to a health department official, said that they will be able to touch higher daily targets on a daily basis. “On March 16, we achieved target of 232,340 vaccination which is much higher than our average. The average seems low because we had a slow start to our drive. It is picking up. Soon, we will hit the desired target of 300,000,” he said requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Experts said the drop in pollution can be attributed largely due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown which brought a wide range of emissions to a halt. (HT FILE)
Experts said the drop in pollution can be attributed largely due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown which brought a wide range of emissions to a halt. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PM2.5 pollution in Mumbai dipped 9% between 2019 and 2020: Report

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The average daily concentration of PM2.5 in the city at stood 41.3ug/m3 for 2020, according to a report released on Tuesday by Swedish technology company IQ AirVisual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Online portals see high bookings, expect more travel

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:33 AM IST
As summer vacations are round the corner and vaccination roll-out gains momentum, online travel portals are expecting a substantial number of bookings, with some terming the response to advance bookings as “encouraging”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents stage a silent protest over the issue of fees during pandemic in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Parents stage a silent protest over the issue of fees during pandemic in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Flooded with complaints on fee hike at private schools, the Maharashtra education department has invited suggestions from parents and other stakeholders for amendments to be made to the fee act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze at police commissioner’s office in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Sachin Vaze at police commissioner’s office in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home

By Faisal Tandel and Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST
A day after establishing controversial former Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze’s role in parking an explosive-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia on February 24, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Vaze to his residence in Thane at 8pm on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers screen travellers at CSMT railway station. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Health workers screen travellers at CSMT railway station. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

2,377 new cases in Mumbai, highest in five months

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city on Wednesday reported 2,377 fresh covid-19 cases, crossing the 2,000-cases mark for the first time since October 15, when the city reported 2,119 cases in a single day
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bhushan Koyande/HT)
(Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees highest single-day Covid spike since September 17

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The state on Wednesday clocked 23,179 new cases— the highest in 181 days. The state had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local train services resumed for the general public on February 1. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Local train services resumed for the general public on February 1. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: No change in local train timings for now

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Even as the number of passengers on local trains has been on the rise, the railways are unlikely to extend the timings for general public, amid the surge in Covid cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Hindustan Times)
(Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

VBA to contest 90 seats in BMC polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The BMC elections are one of the prestigious, with a budget of approximately 39,000 crore, and give a lot of clout to the political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress has also attacked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendara Fadnavis. (HT FILE)
Congress has also attacked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendara Fadnavis. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Congress claims BJP link to car found from Sachin Vaze’s possession; party hits back

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress has raised questions over the BJP’s links with the Mercedes found in possession of arrested former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, as the vehicle was allegedly owned by a friend of the party’s Thane office-bearer. The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was hushing up prime evidence in Hiran’s death case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)
(PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM to Centre: Give Covid vaccine everyone over 45

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The state also recorded 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases, first in excess of 20,000 since September 26 (20,419 cases) and highest one-day spike since September 17 (24,619 cases), taking the tally to 2,370,507
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens waiting to be administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Manpada GB Road vaccination centre. (Praful Gangurde / HT)
Senior citizens waiting to be administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Manpada GB Road vaccination centre. (Praful Gangurde / HT)
mumbai news

Home vaccination likely in the fourth phase: Mumbai civic body

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
To deal with overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to allow inoculation at homes during the fourth phase of the nationwide mass immunisation programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mercedes owner says he had sold the car online, has nothing to do with Vaze

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:10 AM IST
On Tuesday, multiple NIA officials told HT that 49-year-old Vaze, who was arrested on Saturday, was behind the bomb scare, which he orchestrated as part of a conspiracy to restore his reputation as a successful officer, contending that the mystery around the explosives-laden vehicle has been solved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

No physical meeting of civic bodies amidst second Covid wave: Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
In the light of experts predicting the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the state government hinting at revisiting lockdown norms, the Bombay high court (HC) has refused to interfere in a petition filed by municipal councillors from Thane seeking directions to the urban development department and municipal authorities to conduct council meetings physically
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hemant Nagrale (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
Hemant Nagrale (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
mumbai news

Param Bir transferred, Nagrale is Mumbai top cop

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Param Bir Singh from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner amid the controversy over last month’s bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and subsequent arrest of former police officer Sachin Vaze
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haffkine Institute. (HT PHOTO)
Haffkine Institute. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Haffkine institute seeks nod to make Covaxin

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The state-owned Haffkine Institute has sought permission from the Centre for transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech, an Indian biotechnology firm that has developed Covid-19 vaccine — ‘Covaxin’
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP