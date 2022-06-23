Maharashtra CM Uddhav, Guv Koshyari test Covid positive
- Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive early on Wednesday and is currently in isolation at home. Koshyari, however, has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai, for treatment purposes.
Amid the escalating political crisis in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, an official said.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive early on Wednesday and is currently in isolation at home.
Later in the day, the CM held a meeting of his cabinet via video conferencing.
Koshyari, however, has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai, for treatment purposes
“Governor has Covid symptoms. Which is why he is admitted to the hospital. He is stable and there are no such talks of handing over his charge to the other Governor. If anyone wants to get in contact with the Governor, can do it via Video Conference,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said, urging people to contact the governor virtually.
