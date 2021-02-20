IND USA
BMC marshals fine those not wearing a face mask at Bandra, Bandstand. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 6,000 new Covid cases after 83 days

Mumbai reported five deaths, taking the city’s Covid toll to 11,437. Mumbai has added 4,408 fresh cases in the past seven days
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Maharashtra on Friday saw an 83-day high in new Covid cases, as it crossed the 6,000 mark, with 6,112 cases. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 823 new Covid cases, the highest in 77 days. Despite the surge, the health department and experts on the state-appointed panel are not calling it another wave, and are confident of containing it with measures, higher testing and wider tracking.

The state’s Covid death toll rose to 51,713 with 44 fatalities reported on Friday. Mumbai reported five deaths, taking the city’s Covid toll to 11,437. Mumbai has added 4,408 fresh cases in the past seven days. Its surrounding cities – Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli – have added 800, 663 and 748 new cases, respectively, in the same period. The rise in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being attributed to opening of local trains for general public since the beginning of February.

The cases in Amravati, Nagpur, Yavatmal, and Pune continued to remain high. Amravati added 623 new cases — the third highest in the state on Friday, after Nagpur which clocked 630 fresh cases. Amravati’s rural areas reported 132 new cases. Pune city reported 535 new cases, while its rural area saw 211 new cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 259 new cases. Yavatmal added 258 fresh cases.

The health department on Friday issued a statement saying no foreign strain of the virus causing Covid-19 has been found in Amravati and Yavatmal districts of the state so far. The statement was issued after news reports and speculations suggested a mutant strain similar to one found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil was found in the state.

Following the spike in cases, the state health department and local administrations have swung into damage control mode. In the districts where the cases have shown a surge, local administrations have decided to introduce stringent restrictions.

Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra have been ordered to remain closed until further notice, district collector Prerna Deshbhratar said.

Weekend lockdown, excluding emergency services, will begin at Amravati and Akola from 8pm on Saturday and will go on till 7am on Monday. This is to check crowding at market places during weekends.

Yavatmal district has already imposed a 10-day lockdown since Friday. Schools for students of Classed 5 to 9, colleges, and coaching classes in the district will remain shut till February 28, district officials said.

Experts said the situation is still under control. A senior bureaucrat said the measures are largely similar to those being followed by administration for the early part of the pandemic. “Since CM’s review [on February 16], the districts have been asked to become more vigilant. There is nothing beyond the three Ts — tracking, testing and treatment. The districts have been told to impose restrictions depending on the severity. The mutation of the virus in some parts of the district has led to a faster spread. Micro containment zones should be marked to keep the spread in that pocket,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

State health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that district collectors and municipal commissioners are already directed to track at least 20-30 contacts within the first 48 hours of identifying the index case.

Vyas, in a letter to district administrations on Wednesday, said the number of tests per day for Covid needs to be at least 20 times the new cases coming in that district or municipal corporation. All symptomatic cases necessarily need to be tested on RT-PCR and use of Rapid Antigen Test be kept minimum to the extent possible. “There is a definite increase in the number of new cases over the past one week and we need to be alert, as at present the number in absolute terms seems small but the nature of infection is such that if appropriate containment measures are not taken immediately, the cases are likely to rise exponentially,” Vyas said.

The state’s statement said, “Four samples each from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara have been tested at BJ Medical College in Pune. According to test reports, no change has been found in the genetic sequence of the virus in the samples taken from these districts.” Twelve samples from Pune have also been tested in this medical college and no change in genetic sequence has been found in them either, it added.

“Further investigations are underway and some more samples from Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal districts have been sent to the National Institute of Virology and National Institute of Cell Science, Pune for genetic testing. A detailed report in this regard is expected by next week,” the health department said.

Dr TP Lahane, director of Medical Education and Research, said although the cases are on the rise in Mumbai and in districts such Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal etc., it cannot be called a second wave. “In any epidemic, there are troughs and crests. There was a decline earlier, now it is increasing, but it is not a second wave,” he told reporters.

Dr Shashank Joshi said, “We want to prevent another wave; this is not second wave. There will be a small peak which can be prevented. Micro-containment will help. The lockdown that is imposed [in the districts] will also help.” He added people should avoid traveling unless necessary, while masking is absolutely mandatory. He further said the people need to remain more vigilant for the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, on Friday 14,880 beneficiaries got inoculated across 413 centres in the state. The health department attributed the low numbers to public holiday. Of the ones inoculated, 12,032, including 7,661 frontline workers, got their first shot, while 2,848 healthcare workers got their second dose. So far, 854,985 beneficiaries have been inoculated. A health department official said, “We are confident that the turnout will pick up. Those who think that vaccination is not of any help should reconsider. Even though there were isolated cases of some doctors getting infected after the first dose, the vaccine is important to build herd immunity. With vaccine shots, nearly 80% will remain protected against the virus. Those who might get infected after taking the vaccine, too, will only have mild symptoms.”

Air India has 14,032 employees as of November 1, 2019. (HT File)
mumbai news

Treat us as frontline staff, give us vaccine shots: Air India’s Mumbai staff

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
National carrier Air India’s Mumbai-based employees’ union has appealed to the management that they, as frontline workers, should be inoculated against Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19, on a priority basis
Starting the third phase will be an uphill task for the civic body as only 35% of the total 400,000 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers have been inoculated so far. (HT File)
mumbai news

‘Start Covid-19 vaccination phase 3 before second wave hits Mumbai’

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST
In a meeting held on Thursday with civic officials, a suggestion to speed up the third phase of the vaccination process was put forward by the state Covid-19 taskforce
Parents of students stage a protest at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fee hike in Maharashtra schools: Regulation doesn’t help, say parents

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
Mumbai’s minimum temperatures remained above normal. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

IMD predicts light drizzle in parts of Mumbai on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Parts of the city reported light rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday. Following the light showers on Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory reported trace rain until 8.30am on Friday. Colaba station did not record any rain.
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai traffic police issues e-challan to Vivek Oberoi

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Mumbai traffic police on Friday issued an e-challan to actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting traffic rules on Valentine’s Day at Santacruz. According to the traffic police, Oberoi was caught on camera riding his two-wheeler without helmet.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra tries to get vaccine for MLAs for budget session; Centre says no

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Maharashtra government tapped the idea of the inoculating legislators ahead of the budget session to avoid RT-PCR testing every few days during the session. The Central government, however, has informed the legislature that since politicians have not been included in the prioritised categories, they cannot be inoculated out of turn.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Cops arrest Agra resident in sextortion racket

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:07 AM IST
DB Marg police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh in connection with a sextortion racket. The gang has allegedly extorted money from a number of people across cities, the police said.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai crime branch busts card cloning racket, arrests four

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested four people including a hotel manager for allegedly duping several people to the tune of around 20 lakh by cloning their debit and credit cards.
Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant referred to Citizenship Amendment Act to take a dig at the BJP. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai BJP leader held in illegal immigrant case: Congress, NCP seek probe

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Congress and NCP have demanded a probe after police arrested Rubel Jonu Shaikh, president of north Mumbai minority cell of the BJP, for living illegally in the country for years. BJP leader and legislator Ashish Shelar hit back raising question over the nationality of the Congress leaders.
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
mumbai news

Mumbai sees 823 new Covid-19 cases, highest since Dec 3

By Eeshanpriya M S
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The city on Friday reported 823 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in the city since December 3, when Mumbai reported 878 new cases
The NMMC Tree Authority has estimated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43Cr budget for 2021-22 during which it has planned various measures to turn Navi Mumbai into a garden city. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai to develop urban forests using Japanese method

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The NMMC is going all out to develop mini-urban forests in the city for which it will employ the Miyawaki method
Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has plans to have more environment-friendly buses in 2021-22. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport’s 379.50-cr budget gives push to self-sustenance

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has presented a 379
Nationalist Congress Party MP, Supriya Sule, addressing party workers at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi in Navi Mumbai, on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

NCP leader Sule demands SIT inquiry against Navi Mumbai MLA

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, has demanded an SIT inquiry against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik following his statement at a public meeting that ‘international dons’ know him
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, conducted a surprise check at crowded places like markets and shops to survey the situation. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body conducts surprise checks at crowded places as Covid cases rise

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:34 PM IST
In order to tackle the increasing number of Covid cases in the city, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief has issued directives that any area with more than 25 Covid cases will be declared as containment zone and action will be taken if any event is held with more than 50 people and hotels operate with more than half the capacity
