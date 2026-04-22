Mumbai, Maharashtra currently has 653.63 thousand million cubic feet of water in its reservoirs, which is 101.77 TMC higher than last year, officials informed the state cabinet on Wednesday. Maharashtra dams have more water than last year; CM urges conservation amid El Nino concerns

According to the data presented at the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the water stock stood at 551.86 TMC during the same period last year.

Despite the improved storage, the chief minister cautioned against complacency in view of the possible impact of El Nino, an official release said.

"Considering the impact of El Nino, water should be used carefully," Fadnavis said.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon in which the surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm. It affects the weather worldwide, including a weaker monsoon and risks of drought in India.

The CM also directed officials to ensure strict planning of available water resources so that the drinking water supply is sustained till the end of August 2026, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kapoor made a presentation on the current reservoir levels and the likely effects of El Nino, it said.

Officials said that due to El Nino, reservoir levels had dropped significantly in the past by 12 per cent in 2014 and around 14 per cent in 2015, leading to water scarcity in those years.

On October 15, 2014, the water stock in the state's reservoirs was 872 TMC, while on the same date in 2015 it fell to 625 TMC. In contrast, storage was 1,330.97 TMC on October 15, 2025, which has now declined to 653.63 TMC as of April 21, 2026, the release said.

Fadnavis stressed the need for early precautionary measures, it said.

"As there is a possibility of reduced rainfall this year due to El Nino, water should be used judiciously from now so that adequate supply is available next year," he said.

Pune division has the highest water stock at 206.55 TMC, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 129.37 TMC, Nashik at 101.96 TMC, Nagpur at 80.79 TMC, Amravati at 73.72 TMC, and Konkan at 61.24 TMC, as per the release.

Among major reservoirs, Jayakwadi holds 42.03 TMC, Koyna 33.62 TMC, Pench project group 26.57 TMC, and Isapur 21.45 TMC, it added.

One TMC of water equals about 28.32 billion litres. Mumbai receives roughly 3.9 billion litres a day, which works out to about 0.14 TMC.

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