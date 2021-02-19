Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported
A fire broke out in a godown in Manpada, Thane, Maharashtra, around 2.20am on Friday. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officers, officers from Manpada- Chitalsar police station and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with one fire engine, two jumbo water tankers, two water tankers, one rescue vehicle and one JCB.
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. Around 12 vehicles loaded with these products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire.
Also Read | Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
Police did not report any loss to life.
“It took four hours to douse the fire after which cooling operation was conducted. The vehicles on the premises include five Tata ace tempos, one three-wheeler tempo, two Tata ACE intra, three Tata 407 tempo and one Maruti Super Carry. All vehicles are loaded with product,” said an official from RDMC who was on site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diesel costs ₹87 for a litre, petrol at ₹96.32 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth ₹9 crore at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor infra poses a speed bump as Mumbai aims to become bicycle capital of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghatkopar man booked for murder of neighbour, assault of another
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox