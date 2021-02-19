IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported

Around 12 vehicles loaded with products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST

A fire broke out in a godown in Manpada, Thane, Maharashtra, around 2.20am on Friday. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officers, officers from Manpada- Chitalsar police station and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with one fire engine, two jumbo water tankers, two water tankers, one rescue vehicle and one JCB.

The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. Around 12 vehicles loaded with these products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire.

Also Read | Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

Police did not report any loss to life.

“It took four hours to douse the fire after which cooling operation was conducted. The vehicles on the premises include five Tata ace tempos, one three-wheeler tempo, two Tata ACE intra, three Tata 407 tempo and one Maruti Super Carry. All vehicles are loaded with product,” said an official from RDMC who was on site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi. (PTI File Photo )
mumbai news

Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
After the police gave an oral assurance of not taking coercive action against her, the court posted it for hearing on February 22. (HT File)
mumbai news

Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Chopra claimed she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, a 27-year-old leading seaman of the Indian Navy, was found in Gholwad jungles with 90% burn injuries in early February, and later died. (HT File)
mumbai news

Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
While Dubey had claimed that he was kidnapped outside the airport, CCTV footage from the area does not show any such incident, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with the media after recording his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. (HT File)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Pratap Sarnaik alleged that the MMRDA chief shared confidential information with media. When contacted, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev did not wish to comment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
Last week, Thackeray denied government aircraft to Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand. (HT File)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Following Koshyari’s letter to the state legislature secretariat, directing it to hold the election to the post of Assembly speaker, CM in his response is likely to remind the governor that he has not cleared the recommendations to the Council
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Buildings in Mumbai that house five or more Covid-19 patients will be sealed, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reacting to the steady spike in infections across the city and Maharashtra over the past few weeks with a string of measures that brought an uneasy lockdown déjà vu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
On Thursday, the state recorded 5,427 new cases of Covid-19, taking the count to 2,081,520. Authorities in Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati have imposed either partial lockdown or strict restrictions .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The city on Thursday saw 13,413 beneficiaries getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots with a 128% turnout against the target of 10,500 beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
According to the January traffic report released by civil aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 7.7 million passengers flew last month to destinations across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce Covid-19 protocol for colleges to reopen. Meanwhile, some colleges have reopened partially for final-year students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Many schools have started calling small groups of students, particularly those from higher classes, to attend classes on school premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Diesel costs 87 for a litre, petrol at 96.32 in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing 87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at 87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost 96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,819) from the accused’s possession.
CB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( 49,819) from the accused’s possession.
mumbai news

South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth 9 crore at Mumbai airport

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday and allegedly recovered 3kg of heroin worth 9 crore in the illicit market
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cycling in Mumbai became more popular during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
Cycling in Mumbai became more popular during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poor infra poses a speed bump as Mumbai aims to become bicycle capital of India

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:22 PM IST
In the aftermath of the global pandemic, city authorities and urban planners are promoting cycling, especially for last-mile connectivity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Locals gathered at the spot and took the two injured men to a hospital and informed the police. (AFP)
Locals gathered at the spot and took the two injured men to a hospital and informed the police. (AFP)
mumbai news

Ghatkopar man booked for murder of neighbour, assault of another

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Pant Nagar police has booked a Ghatkopar resident after he killed a neighbour and assaulted another on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP