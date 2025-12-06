Maharashtra: Former corporator held for abetment after Thane dancer dies by suicide in Jamkhed

Pune: A former corporator was arrested on Friday for alleged abetment of suicide, a day after a 35-year-old woman dancer died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Jamkhed, police said. The woman, a resident of Thane, was found hanging in a room in a private lodge. (Representative photo)

The woman, a resident of Thane, was found hanging in a room in a private lodge. No suicide note was found, an officer said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the police officer said that Sandeep Gaikwad had allegedly harassed and pressured the woman to marry him.

Inspector Dahrath Chudhari of the Jamkhed police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the accused was pressuring the victim for marriage. Might be due to mounting pressure she may have taken extreme steps.”

Police said that CCTV footage showed Gaikwad visiting the lodge before the incident.

The Jamkhed police have registered a case and taken him in custody. Gaikwad will be produced in court on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the woman left home on Thursday saying she was going to the market. When she did not return for several hours, her friends began searching for her. They reached the lodge after asking the autorickshaw driver who had picked her up, and he revealed that he had dropped her at a private lodge.

A team from Jamkhed police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Jamkhed Rural Hospital.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290