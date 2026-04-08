Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has waived royalty on minor minerals excavated during construction if they are used at the same site, and will roll out an online non-agricultural permission process within 10 days to provide relief to the construction sector, a state minister said on Wednesday. Maharashtra govt gives conditional minor mineral royalty waiver; to bring online process for NA nod

In a statement, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also assured that a meeting with officials concerned would be convened to address issues related to municipal records and property card entries.

He held a meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India at the Mantralaya here to discuss issues faced by developers across the state and pending demands. Several decisions were taken to accelerate the construction sector and simplify administrative procedures.

On royalty levied for excavation during construction, the minister resolved concerns raised by CREDAI.

The key decision states that no royalty will be charged if minor minerals extracted during excavation are utilised at the same project site, which is expected to reduce costs. The royalty payment process will also be simplified and made applicable for a six-month period.

To reduce delays and procedural complexities in obtaining NA permissions, the revenue department has set a time-bound programme. The entire NA process will be made fully operational online within the next 10 days, which is expected to remove administrative hurdles in housing projects, he said.

The meeting also discussed adopting the "Pune pattern" of a digital tracking system implemented by the Pune district administration, which has been found effective. There was a positive discussion on extending this transparent system across the state, he said in the statement.

Further, the minister agreed in principle to CREDAI's demand that any registered document should be promptly reflected in the property card records.

Administrative steps to implement these decisions have been expedited. Separate meetings have been scheduled with Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Settlement Commissioner Ravindra Binwade, with directions issued to resolve technical issues at the earliest.

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