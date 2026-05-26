Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flagged an unusual spike in petrol and diesel demand across the state, saying that the government suspects hoarding and is probing if fuel is being illegally diverted for commercial use. Maharashtra govt probing fuel hoarding, diversion amid spike in petrol, diesel demand: Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that while additional supplies are being routed through fuel pumps, the government is investigating whether fuel meant for regular retail consumption is being hoarded or diverted for unauthorised commercial use.

"In the case of petrol, demand is 23 per cent higher than average consumption, while diesel demand has surged by 52 per cent. Despite supplying additional quantity through petrol pumps, a shortage-like situation is being created," he said.

Fadnavis said unusual spikes in consumption had been recorded in several districts, noting that in Akola, consumption has increased by 154 per cent, while in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed, it has risen by more than 70 per cent.

"One side shows an abnormal rise in average petrol and diesel consumption, while commercial fuel consumption has slightly reduced. We need to verify whether the increased normal fuel consumption is being diverted towards commercial use," he added.

The chief minister said the government was trying to ensure an adequate supply of diesel for farmers, but alleged that "some people are taking undue advantage of the situation".

"There are indications of hoarding. The fuel supply department and the home department will now jointly take action. We have issued directives because diesel demand has increased by 52 per cent, and we are still fulfilling that demand. This means hoarding is taking place somewhere, and we are trying to stop it," he said.

Talking about onion prices, Fadnavis said the Centre had increased the procurement price by ₹3.50 to nearly ₹15 per kg and had started large-scale procurement operations.

"We requested the Centre to hold a meeting on this issue. A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday evening," he said, adding that both the state and Central governments have been intervening in the onion market.

Fadnavis accused opposition leaders of politicising the onion issue and staging protests for "photo opportunities".

He asserted the government was aware that additional long-term measures would be required to address the onion issue, and efforts would be made to find solutions during the meeting with the Centre.

Referring to protests in Nashik over onion prices, Fadnavis said, "The protest where roads are being blocked appears to be only a photo opportunity. Eyes that never teared up while cutting onions are shedding tears and blocking roads for photos," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.