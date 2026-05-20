Mumbai, The Maharashtra government will introduce an online ticketing system for passenger water transport services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to modernise operations, improve transparency and make travel more convenient for commuters, minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday. Maharashtra govt to digitise water transport ticketing; online system to begin on Versova-Madh route

The digital ticketing system will first be launched on the Versova-Madh route, where the existing conventional ticketing process will be converted into a modern online platform, the Fisheries and Ports Minister said after chairing a review meeting.

Maharashtra Maritime Board Chief Executive Officer P Pradeep and senior officials of related departments attended the meeting.

"The traditional ticketing system on the Versova-Madh route will be transformed into a modern digital system," Rane said.

The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra Maritime Board in partnership with private agencies. Monthly, quarterly and annual digital passes are also proposed under the initiative.

The state government has set a target of shifting at least 50 per cent of all ticket transactions to the online mode within the next three months. Of the approximately 22,000 tickets issued daily on the route, at least 11,000 are expected to be processed digitally.

Rane said the increasing number of passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it necessary to adopt digital systems in water transport services.

"The online ticketing system will help passengers avoid queues, speed up the ticketing process and bring greater transparency to the entire system," he said.

The meeting also discussed expediting water transport services before the monsoon and launching services on the Gateway of India-Belapur, Elephanta Caves and DCD Terminal routes.

The minister said the government was also considering generating additional revenue through advertisements and commercial branding on the digital ticketing platform.

Plans are being prepared to provide gazebos, digital information systems and other passenger amenities at jetties.

Officials also made presentations on smart automatic gates, QR code-based entry systems, handheld ticketing devices and multi-mode payment systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.