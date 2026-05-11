Mumbai, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday ordered the formation of a three-member expert committee to study incentive-driven policies for the film industry, aiming to strengthen the state's position as a premier filming destination. Maharashtra govt to form panel to study subsidies, incentives for film industry

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within three months, focusing on subsidies and support systems.

The minister issued the directive during a meeting with representatives of Hindi film producers and production houses at the Sahyadri Guest House, where discussions were held on challenges faced during film production in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"Shelar directed the committee to study subsidies, incentives and support systems offered to the film industry by various Indian states and international destinations and recommend measures to strengthen Maharashtra's position as a preferred filming destination," an official statement said.

Detailed discussions were also held on issues related to shooting infrastructure, permissions and policy reforms required for the growth of the industry, it said.

The minister noted that ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra had temporarily affected certain shooting locations, but several new destinations would become available after completion of these projects.

He said that the government was focusing on developing new filming hubs across the state, including two to three new shooting destinations in Kolhapur, along with a railway station setup.

Land acquisition for new film cities at Ramtek in Nagpur and Nashik has been completed, and the development process has started, the statement said.

Efforts were underway to modernise ND Studio through government support. Since earlier tenders for Film City did not receive the expected response, the government was now working on a hybrid model with private participation, it said.

To simplify permissions required for film production, a single-window clearance system has been developed, and the process of making approvals available online is underway, the statement said.

Short-term FTII courses have also been introduced at Film City for skill development in films and media, and the campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology has started functioning at the NFDC office, it added.

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