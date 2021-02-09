Maharashtra issues order to waive entertainment duty for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
The Maharashtra government issued an order to waive off entertainment duty worth ₹33,376,000 to the organisers Wizcraft Entertainment, against a concert of late American pop singer and dancer Michael Jackson organised in Mumbai around 24 years ago.
The order was issued by the state revenue department on Monday. On November 1, 1996, the then Raj Thackeray-led Shiv Udyog Sena (SUS) had organised a Michael Jackson concert in Mumbai and the then Shiv Sena-BJP led state government had granted a waiver in the entertainment duty to the organisers on the grounds that the profit is used for charity purposes. The decision was struck down by the Bombay high court and the amount and the waiver amount was deposited in the court’s treasury. It had further asked the state government to reconsider its decision in eight weeks.
On January 6, the state government has decided to waive off the entertainment duty as well as the interest amount.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra issues order to waive entertainment duty for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; over 209,606 poultry birds culled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: 3 mn Mumbaiites will qualify for phase 3, says BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox