News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: 1 killed, two injured as SUV collides with truck in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: 1 killed, two injured as SUV collides with truck in Navi Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Police said the injured were admitted to a hospital and an FIR was registered. The accident took place near the Nerul area.

At least one person was killed and two others injured after a car collided with a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building on Thursday night.

As per media reports, the accident took place near the Nerul area. (Twitter/ANI)
Senior police inspector NRI Police Station Pramod Toradmal told news agency ANI that the injured were admitted to a hospital and an FIR was registered.

Media reports claimed that the accident took place near the Nerul area.

The SUV was seen completely crushed from the front in videos that surfaced on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

