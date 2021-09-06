Maharashtra logs 3,626 single-day Covid-19 cases, lowest since Feb 15

Maharashtra recorded 3,626 Covid-19 cases on Monday, the state’s lowest daily count since February 15, according to a report by PTI. With Monday’s cases, the tally in Maharashtra reached 6.48 million. The state’s case positivity rate stood at 2.49%. Maharashtra has 47,695 active cases.

Maharashtra tested 145,457 samples between Sunday and Monday compared to 193,193 between Saturday and Sunday, signalling a possible reason behind the lesser number of cases reported on Monday.

The total number of deaths rose to 137,811 with 37 deaths. This is the lowest casualty since March 8. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 2.12% while the recovery rate rose 97.09% with 5,988 recoveries.

Nandurbar, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts, and Jalgaon, Dhule, and Amravati municipal corporations did not report any new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health department officials told news agency PTI. The officials also added that among districts Ahmednagar lodged the highest number of cases with 805 new infections, followed by Pune at 416.

Among Maharashtra’s eight regions, Pune region reported 1,267 new cases which is the highest in the last 24 hours. Nashik region reported 953 new cases while Mumbai region reported 728 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Financial capital Mumbai reported 383 cases and five related deaths in the previous 24 hours. It reported 5 deaths. It was for the fifth straight day that Mumbai recorded less than 400 cases. The marginal drop can be attributed to a smaller number of tests done across the state.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged political parties to cancel all gatherings, rallies and religious events in the state. “Public health is very important. Festivals can be celebrated in future. The situation can worsen if the cases of COVID increase. One must give priority to the health of the people so that we can avoid the third wave,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Thackeray also issued instructions to officials to be ready in case a third-wave like situation arises. He also warned citizens and said that situations should not arise which could lead to imposition of Covid-19 restrictions.