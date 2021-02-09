IND USA
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at a chemical unit in Taloja

At least ten fire engines have been pressed into service; there is no information of casualties in the fire until now
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:50 PM IST

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning. At least ten fire engines have been pressed into service.

Acording to authorities at the Taloja fire station, they received the fire call around 11.51am informing them of a fire had engulfed Azeocryst Organics private limited in Taloja MIDC.

“Fire engines from Ulwe, Kalamoboli, Panvel, Kharghar, MIDC, and adjoining fire stations have been sent,” said an official from Taloja Fire station.

He added that the fire has engulfed the entire company premises and firefighting is going on.

“At present, there is no information of casualties in the fire,” he added.

