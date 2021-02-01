Maharashtra recorded 92,177 Covid-19 cases in January, shows state data

IND USA
A healthcare staff collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station in Mumbai on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST

Maharashtra recorded 2,585 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the case count 2,026,399. It has been 329 days since the first case was detected in the state on March 9 last year. Death toll reached 51,062 as 40 casualties were reported on Sunday.

A comparative analysis of the figures of the past two months indicates a decline in daily cases with 92,177 cases registered in January, which is much less than December and November where 120,664 and 143,262 cases were recorded respectively, according to the figures provided by the state health department.

Of the fatalities recorded on Sunday, 15 occurred in the past 48 hours, nine in the past week while the rest are from the period before last week.

Though fresh cases have hit a plateau in the past few months, the state still has 45,071 active cases, which means these many patients are still taking treatment at various hospitals and facilities across Maharashtra. Despite the number of new cases not rising, cases are also not coming down as expected.

Experts are not comfortable with the overall progress, saying that the state is still in a dangerous situation as cases are not going down. They further warned that this situation may change for the worse as people have become careless about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the picture is hopeful but no decline in cases also indicates that the state is yet to come out of danger. “Daily cases are hovering close to 3,000 since the past many days. The picture is hopeful. However, it also shows that we are still in a danger zone because the virus activity is stabilised, but cases are not reducing. We were expecting a decline and would be out of danger only if it starts happening,” Dr Salunkhe said.

He said the people are not maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is a matter of concern. “Covid-appropriate behaviour is needed much more now, because we have removed most of the restrictions. From Monday, local train services will resume for the general public. Countries such as Brazil and other European countries where people became complacent are again in lockdown. We are fortunate that we do not have the danger of mutation as of now, but if the situation goes otherwise then we will have to bring back restrictions,” he said.

Mumbai clocked 483 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking case count to 308,975. Active cases stood at 5,800. There were seven deaths reported, pushing the toll in the city to 11,352.

app
In 2020, 11 cyclones hit the Indian coastline and the ICG conducted rescue operations and saved the lives of around 40,000 fishermen. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

45th Raising Day: 1,500-crore contraband seized by Indian Coast Guard in 2020

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) claims to have seized contraband worth 1,500 crore that was being smuggled into the country through the coastline
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination: Mumbai’s average turnout is 71%

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:10 AM IST
n January 16 (day one of the vaccination drive), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 1,926 health workers, but as the CoWIN app, an automated system developed by the Centre to monitor and track the inoculation process, developed glitches, the drive was put on hold
A healthcare staff collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station in Mumbai on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Abubaker Qadri at Sir JJ Hospital premises. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

42-year-old Mumbaiite helps patients find way around Sir JJ Hospital

By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 AM IST
42-year-old Abubaker Qadri, whom the hospital staff call a good Samaritan, has been proactively helping underprivileged or illiterate walk-in patients find the right counter, get their documents in order, or manage appointments over the past decade.
Railway staff checks platfrom indicator at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Arriving after 314 days: Local trains in Mumbai for all commuters

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:15 AM IST
After a gap of 314 days, all Mumbaiites will finally be able to travel by local trains, the city’s lifeline, although in restricted time slots, from Monday
For representational purposes only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Wedding planning 101

By Abeer Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:04 AM IST
What’s the one thing that two people who are about to get hitched should talk about but never do? Financial planning. Read to find out how to have that conversation.
Representational picture. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

BDS admissions: 30 seats vacant after 8th round in Maharashtra institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
After eighth round of admission, around 30 seats in state government dental institutes remain vacant
The Maharashtra government submitted that it was keen to coordinate with other states to strengthen inter-state cooperation on rescue, rehabilitation, safe return, reintegration of victims of trafficking and prosecution of offenders. (Getty Images/Vetta)
mumbai news

Submit status of anti-human trafficking units: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state and Central government to provide details of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) set up in Maharashtra and what measures have been taken to ensure that the law is being implemented in letter and spirit
Uday Samant.
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may reopen colleges soon; Samant meets Koshyari after criticism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The state government is likely to restart offline lectures in colleges and universities soon, said Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister on Sunday, after meeting the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Last week, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC seeking permission to allow them to vaccinate beneficiaries. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s private hospitals to be inspected ahead of starting Covid-19 vaccination drives

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Hospitals send infrastructure details to civic body; BMC awaits nod to allow private units to join, says will assess them on Centre’s rules
NCP MP Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were present at the engagement ceremony of Purvashi Raut, daughter of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at a hotel in Santacruz. (Supriya Sule/Twitter)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BJP, NCP, Sena leaders come together for Sanjay Raut’s daughter’s engagement

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Senior leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Sunday once again came together under one roof, for the engagement of Purvashi Raut, daughter of senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a five-star hotel in Santacruz
Around 12,000 to 13,000 deliveries are recorded in Bhiwandi town in a year, of which 3,000 to 4,000 are non- institutional, BNMC's health officer Dr K R Kharat said.(PTI Photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: BNMC to make institutional deliveries compulsory

PTI, Maharashtra
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The civic body will soon appoint 20 'Arogya Sakhis' in every health centre of BNMC for implementation of this programme.
Mumbai local train services resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year.
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open to public from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
File Photo:Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena slams Centre for imposing 'BJP's democrazy'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:36 AM IST
"Farmers being beaten up, honest journalists being jailed, genuine protests being discredited, arrogance of those in positions of power at its peak. This isn't democracy but BJP's democrazy," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted on Sunday.
Staircase under the main dome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 128- year-old headquarters. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

A walk to remember inside iconic Mumbai civic body building

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:59 AM IST
On Saturday, the civic body conducted the first heritage tour at 4.30pm with 15 citizens through the headquarters, followed by the second tour at 5.30pm. The next two tours are scheduled for Sunday morning
