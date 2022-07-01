Maharashtra records 3,249 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 24,000
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, nearly 400 less than a day ago, and four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities. Mumbai registered 978 cases of the respiratory illness and two fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The other two coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded in Thane and Ulhasnagar (one each), the bulletin said. The state case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent.
The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said. The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics