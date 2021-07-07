Maharashtra records 8,418 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,418 Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 455. The state recorded 171 deaths, with Mumbai reporting 10. There were 195,828 tests done on Tuesday, while recoveries clocked 10,548.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 114,297, of which Thane tops with 16,670 patients, followed by Pune with 16,524 active patients.

The number of deaths has reduced significantly in June, compared to both April and May, by around 74%. June saw 6,621 deaths, down from 26,037 in May and 26,970 in April.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said this drop directly corresponded to the number of cases. “We saw a significant decline in the number of cases in June compared to April and May and this corresponded directly to death rates. Since the transmission rates declined, this translated to fewer deaths,” said Dr Awate.

There were 1,789,406 Covid-19 cases in April, 1,155,570 new cases in May, which dropped to 316,283 new cases in June. Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Gut Clinic, cited multiple factors for the decline. “The pandemic has the character to start declining after peaking itself, which it did in June. In addition, we had the lockdown as well the vaccination going on simultaneously, which played a huge factor in lowering down both cases as well as deaths,” said Dr Mandot.