Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality; Mumbai logs 68 fresh infections
Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503, a health department bulletin showed. Also, according to the bulletin, there was no fresh fatality in the state, which means that its overall related toll remains at 147,831.
This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day; a day ago, as many as 179 people tested positive for the infection, while the corresponding tally for April 19 and 20 stood at 137 and 162, respectively.
Meanwhile, Friday’s bulletin also showed that Maharashtra added 66 recoveries, taking the total number of such cases to 7,727, 855. A total of 26,313 tests were conducted to check for Covid-19, which means that till now, 79,992 659 tests have been conducted in the state.
Mumbai, the capital city, added 68 fresh infections, down from 91 a day ago. Till now, the metropolis has seen 1,058,2019 cases, accounting for more than 13 per cent of the state's overall tally. There have also been 19,562 fatalities in the financial hub thus far, accounting for, on this front, as well, more than 13 per cent of the overall deaths.
In recent days, there has been an uptick in the country’s daily Covid-19 cases, particularly in some states, including Delhi, prompting state governments to reintroduce restrictions, including the mask mandate. The Maharashtra government lifted the last remaining Covid-19 curbs in the state, including the mandatory wearing of masks, with effect from April 1.
Heatwave to return next week in Delhi
Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark next week. The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
19% in 12-15 years age group double vaccinated against Covid in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, around 78% of those in the 12-15 years age group have got their first dose while 19% have received their second as well. Till now, 37,104 students in the age group of 12-15 years have got their first dose while 9,097 have got the second dose. In the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 80,175 students have got their first dose and 62,195 got their second.
Share question banks, paper patterns with students, MU tells colleges
Colleges have also been asked to help with temporary accommodation for students during exams, especially for the outstation ones. “Teachers are already busy with exam work and preparing question banks now will be very time consuming,” said a senior professor. She added that instead of colleges, universities should be sharing question banks with final-year students, because the question papers will be set by the varsity.
Tamil Nadu makes wearing masks mandatory, violators to pay ₹500 fine
Tamil Nadu on Friday re-introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks at public places, news agency PTI reported. The southern state is the latest to make masks mandatory after Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising covid-19 cases. The decision to collect a ₹500 fine was taken after laxity among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour in public places.
During pandemic, chatbot delivered recipes, bedtime stories to anganwadi beneficiaries
A 25-year-old resident of Pandharpur's Bhalawani village, Mumbai Mamta Mhaske, was worried when Mhaske's three-year-old daughter became an erratic eater. When she was racking her brain for ideas, she came across an AI-based chatbot developed by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, where she found nutritious recipes for children, bedtime stories to keep them engaged and other interventions for early childhood development.
