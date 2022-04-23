Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases.
State’s tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. It also reported one casualty and the total number of fatalities in the state stood at 147,832.
On April 19, 20, 21 and 22, the state clocked 137 cases, 162 cases, 179 cases and 121 cases respectively.
Before the spike, the daily caseload had reached its lowest level in the state. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. The average daily cases of this month is 116 cases, which is much lower than the last month when 268 cases a day on an average were recorded, according to the statistics provided by the state health department.
At present, the state is free from all the restrictions. The state government has even made wearing masks optional. The current rise in daily caseload has brought back the concerns of re-imposing restrictions to contain the spread.
The health officials said that the people should wear masks even though it is not compulsory. “The state government has not said that there is no need to wear masks. It has removed the law that made it mandatory for the people to wear them. The state government and the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been urging the people to wear masks,” the official said.
On Saturday, Mumbai clocked 72 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,058,291 cases till date. Not a single death was recorded due to Covid-19 today and its tally stood at 19,562.
In the last 24 hours, the state tested 26,694 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.72%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 9.84%, stated a release issued by the state health department.
The state also vaccinated 138,787 doses on Saturday and has administered a total 163,922,262 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.
