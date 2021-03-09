Maharashtra reports 8,744 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths
After reporting over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for two days straight, Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,744 infections, including 1,014 in Mumbai, along with 22 deaths, taking the tally to 2,228,471 and toll to 52,500. Also, a 65-year-old man died after taking the vaccine, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The death has been classified as adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI). In total, eight cases of AEFI were reported on Monday, the BMC said. The civic body vaccinated 32,714 general public on Monday.
There are 97,637 active cases in the state, according to official data. The highest number of active cases in Maharashtra was 301,752 on September 17, 2020, after which the tally went down to around 50,000 in December 2020.
However, it has gradually gone up since then. Around 2,077,112 citizens have recovered in the state, taking the recovery rate to 93.20%.
As of Monday, Mumbai has seen 334,583 cases, including 10,779 active infections, and 11,508 deaths. Mumbai has conducted 3,434,610 tests with an overall positivity rate of 9.74%
Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The situation is under control and there might not be a situation like that of the September 2020. However, this is just an assumption. We have to be on high alert for few days.”
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with all district collectors and divisional commissioners along with members of state Covid-19 task force via video-conferencing in view of the alarming surge.
Also, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday announced lockdown in certain hotspots from March 13 till March 31.
“Except Diva and Mumbra, there are a few hotspots in every ward,” said Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.
There are 16 such hotspots across Thane.
