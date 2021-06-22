Maharashtra resumes free vaccination for 18-30 age group

The free vaccination drive for the 18-30 age group began in Maharashtra on Tuesday days after it was started for the people aged between 30 and 45 age on June 19. It could not be extended to people above 18 earlier due to a shortage of doses.

Officials said 1,49,481 people were vaccinated till Tuesday afternoon in the state and that 34,664 got their doses in Mumbai.

Many social organisations have joined the drive and set up vaccination centres to boost the drive.

The state has a stock of around 1.5 million doses.

“Till Monday, only those who are 30 years and above were allowed to get inoculated in Maharashtra, but to give a boost to the vaccination drive we have approved vaccination for all adults,” said Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra health minister, on Monday. “I want to urge the youths from Maharashtra to go to the nearest centre and get vaccinated as they are allowed to take it.”

Till now 2,82,38,192 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra.

The state government started its vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group on May 1 after it was allowed by the Centre. It was suspended because of the non-availability of vaccine doses on May 12.