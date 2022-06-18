Maharashtra sees fall in Covid tally with 3,883 cases; 2 more deaths in Mumbai
Maharashtra on Saturday saw a decline in its daily Covid tally after 3,883 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as against 4,165 infections seen a day ago. The fresh infections pushed the state’s caseload to nearly 80 lakh, according to the health department's bulletin.
Active cases in the western state now stood at 22,828. Two more patients succumbed to the virus and 2,802 recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 1,47,885 and 77,61,032, respectively.
Of the fresh cases on Saturday, 2,054 were from Mumbai and the new fatalities were also from the capital city.
On Friday, there were 4,165 new Covid cases, three deaths and 3,047 recoveries. On Thursday, the daily tally was at 4,255, the highest in over four months along with three deaths and 2,879 recoveries.
According to the state government, the recent surge in Maharashtra is restricted to certain districts and despite the increase in cases, the rate of hospitalisation is low.
"The spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in Maharashtra. The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is two to three per cent," health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.
The government has not made wearing masks mandatory yet, but has appealed to people to wear them when stepping outdoors and in closed spaces, especially in districts where cases have been on a rise.
