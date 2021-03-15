Maharashtra reports over 15,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth successive day
Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in its latest daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 15,051 fresh infections were registered on the day, according to the health department, pushing the state’s infection tally to 2,329,464. This is the fourth day in a row that there have been more than 15,000 new cases in Maharashtra, which saw 16,620 infections on Sunday, its highest in 164 days.
The related death toll rose by 48 on the day, the health department’s bulletin showed, taking the total fatalities to 52,909. More than 2.14 million people have recovered from the viral disease so far in the western state while active cases have climbed to 130,547, the data showed.
As many as 10,671 people were tested for the infection which led to the detection of Monday’s cases, the data further showed.
Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai, meanwhile also witnessed a slight fall on Monday as 1,713 cases were detected here as against 1,963 on Sunday. The caseload in Mumbai has climbed to 345,675 of which 11,539 have died, including four on the day.
The overall Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has been worsening since early February which has led to authorities imposing lockdown, night curfews and curbs in several cities and districts such as Nagpur, Pune, Nanded among others. Nagpur entered a week-long total lockdown on Monday while night curfew has been imposed in Pune from 11pm to 6am and in Nanded from 7pm to 7am.
State health minister Rajesh Tope warned that lockdown may also be imposed in other districts witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases. However, Tope also observed that while the number of daily cases in Maharashtra were increasing in the last few days, the mortality rate remained low. “People should also observe self-discipline by ensuring physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Follow rules to avoid new lockdown,” the minister told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, 2,832,150 doses of the vaccine to combat Covid-19 have been administered in Maharashtra thus far of which 2,427,213 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 404,937 have been administered the second dose as well. With a view to speed up the vaccination drive, the state government on March 11 had allowed all vaccination centres to operate round the clock. However, this provision is only limited to those centres which have sufficient staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends interim protection for Sharjeel Usmani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is panel of developers feasible, Bombay HC asks state, BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some domestic passengers use fake Covid-19 reports to fly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox