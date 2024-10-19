Maharashtra state board schools to align academic year with CBSE calendar

Mumbai: State board schools in Maharashtra are set to undergo a significant change in their academic calendar, shifting from the current June-to-April schedule to an April-to-March academic year. This adjustment will align the state board schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) calendar, where the academic year commences on 1 April and concludes on 31 March, with summer holidays scheduled from 1 May to 14 June. The adjustment will align the state board schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) calendar. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

While the implementation date for this change—either the 2025-26 or 2026-27 academic year—is yet to be determined, the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for classes 3 to 12 has received approval from the steering committee. This approval heralds substantial changes in the academic structure of state board schools.

The new SCF, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), has incorporated a significant portion of the CBSE syllabus. Rahul Rekhawar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), explained, "Given the changes in the curriculum, we need to adjust the workload accordingly. The steering committee decided to adopt CBSE academic calendar for state board schools to help teachers complete the syllabus on time."

In addition to the calendar change, the SCF mandates that state board schools will utilise textbooks from the National Institute of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) and CBSE. Balbharati will provide translations for other languages as needed.

However, the proposed changes have not been without controversy. Mahendra Ganpule, a former principal who participated in a recent meeting between school education minister Deepak Kesarkar and teachers' organisations, voiced concerns about the feasibility of the new academic calendar. "We objected to the calendar change, as the state board's schedule is based on local weather conditions. Implementing the new calendar across the state will be challenging," Ganpule stated.

The challenge is particularly acute for schools outside the Vidarbha region, which currently commence their academic year on 15 June. The shift to an April start date represents a significant adjustment for these institutions.

Addressing these concerns, Rekhawar noted that CBSE follows the same calendar nationwide, including in regions with extreme weather. "During our discussions with teachers' organisations, it was agreed that implementing the new schedule is feasible. We will take all necessary measures to ensure students' safety where needed," he assured.

Rekhawar further explained that while the transition to the CBSE-aligned academic calendar is expected to facilitate timely completion of the curriculum, the challenges associated with regional climatic variations will require careful planning and adjustments by school authorities.