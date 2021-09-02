Maharashtra to develop 488 schools as model schools

Maharashtra government has decided to develop 488 government-run schools in the state as “model schools” as a part of its initiative to improve the quality of learning in schools. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The schools will have quality infrastructure as well as quality education which will be at par with the 21st Century teaching needs such as creativity and critical thinking, collaboration and communication, officials said.

“We have selected 488 schools for the project that aims at quality education and learning in schools. They were selected on the basis of criteria prepared by us. The state government will spend a sum of ₹494 crore on the project,” said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad after the cabinet meeting.

The selected schools will have teachers working for at least five years at a stretch. They will also have to adopt innovative teaching methods including activity-based learning, officials said. “The model school will have proper facilities such as independent toilets for boys and girls, safe drinking water, hygienic classrooms, an attractive building, sports arena, sports equipment, ICT lab, science lab and library,” said an official from school education department.

“They will also provide a conducive environment for quality academic studies to students. Teachers will ensure that the students will get to learn beyond textbook lessons. Supplementary reading books, reference books and encyclopaedias will be made available in the library. Along with self-study, constructive educational programmes like group study will also be implemented under the project,” he added.