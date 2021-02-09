Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators
To improve the quality of driving in the city as a part of the road safety month initiative, the transport department is seeking the support of educational institutions including schools and colleges to provide their ground on weekends, to use as driving tracks.
The transport department will also be getting 65 simulators for Maharashtra.
The simulators will cost between ₹7 lakh to ₹9 lakh each and will be installed at driving training institutions across Maharashtra. The simulators will help drivers with testing and improving their skills in various conditions, including traffic, speed bumps, bad roads, pedestrians moving and heavy rainfall.
The simulators will be made mandatory for people applying for a learner’s license.
“Land in Mumbai and surrounding areas is scarce. We are working on the plan to approach colleges and schools to use their premises to train drivers,” said Avinash Dhakne, state transport commissioner.
Further, on Saturday a special drive to inspect private buses was undertaken by the transport department throughout the state. As part of the drive, 3,062 buses were booked for violations and 213 vehicles were seized.
The maximum number of irregularities in buses was witnessed at Thane with 539 cases being reported and 32 buses detained.
Pune reported the second-highest with 472 buses with irregularities and 43 buses being booked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra issues order to waive entertainment duty for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; over 209,606 poultry birds culled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: 3 mn Mumbaiites will qualify for phase 3, says BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox