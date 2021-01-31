Maharashtra: Vice-chancellors seek Governor’s nod to start physical classes

Vice-chancellors of all the universities in Maharashtra want to start physical classes without any delay. The demand was made in a meeting called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state. The governor also voiced the same opinion and said that allowing physical classes for schools and not allowing college and universities is contradictory.

Koshyari had called a video conference meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes.

As all the universities and higher education institutions are ready to start physical classes, but they are unable to do so without permission from the state government, all the vice-chancellors demanded permission from the governor to start physical classes at colleges, stated a release issued by Raj Bhavan on Friday. Even students are demanding resumption of physical classes.

“I came to know through newspapers about reopening of Class 5 to 8 in schools across the state; hence not allowing physical classes at colleges and universities looks contradictory. Universities have already started their academic year and their online lectures are also going on. Since the Covid-19 pandemic has come under control, universities should consider resuming physical classes. They can conduct classes in shifts,” the governor said in the meeting.

He said the universities should take initiative about resuming classes in view of the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for restarting colleges.

The state government is yet to decide on reopening colleges in the state that are shut for over 10 months. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, all the educational institutions were shut in March last year. The state government has recently allowed Class 5 to 12 in schools to reopen.

Minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant was not available for comment.