Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally remains above 7,000-mark for 4th straight day

Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra saw a slight dip on Thursday after 8,010 samples tested positive for the viral disease. The overall tally now stands at 6,189,257, while the death toll rose to 1,26,560 after 170 people succumbed to the viral infection.

The fresh cases were a result of 2,14,935 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, according to the state health department. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 5,952,192.

Out of the fresh cases, Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, logged 528 cases. The city has an overall caseload of 7,29,791 infections. The toll stands at 15,667 after 13 new fatalities were reported in the previous 24 hours.

However, it is the fourth consecutive day that the number of daily cases remained above the 7,000-mark. On Wednesday, there were 8,602 cases while on Tuesday and Monday the state registered 7,243 and 7,603 infections, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pune district has the highest number of active cases with 17,401 infections, the state health department mentioned in its daily bulletin. It is followed by Thane and Mumbai at 15,653 and 10,925, respectively.

Nagpur (11), Pimpri-Chinchwad (217), Nashik (62), Aurangabad (15) and Amravati (12) municipal corporation areas reported fresh Covid-19 cases, respectively, as per PTI report.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Maharashtra state has been a hotspot of the disease. However, as the number has come down from the record levels the state is relaxing restrictions imposed in April-May to curb the spread.

On Wednesday state health minister Rajesh Tope announced that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the state by air will no longer be required to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport.

The relaxation is, however, subjected to the condition that will have to carry a certificate proving that the person has been administered both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Until now, anyone travelling to the state was required to get an RT-PCR test done 48 hours prior to their journey.

