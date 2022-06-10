Maharashtra’s daily Covid caseload breaches 3000-mark, Mumbai inches towards 2000
Mumbai: The daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra breached the 3000-mark on Friday, as the state reported 3,081 fresh infections with no fatalities. Meanwhile, Mumbai is inching towards the 2000-mark as the city added 1,956 cases.
Mumbai crossed the 10% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on Friday recording 12.74 % of the total 15,346 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, TPR was 9.64%. The state recorded a TPR of 7.54% as there were 3081 cases of the total 40,822 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the TPR of the state stood at 6.42%.
Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in BMC, said that “Unless the state government orders fresh curbs in Mumbai, the city will function normally like how it is doing now.”
As on Friday, there were 9,191 active cases in Mumbai and a total of 763 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. Currently, the rate of hospitalisation is 1.48% and 1,873 or 96% of the 1,956 cases reported on Friday are asymptomatic.
“The numbers are rising because of the increase in tests. We are awaiting a detailed report from the National Institute of Virology, to understand if there has been a new sub-lineage of the virus. Because so far, most of the infections are being caused due to the Omicron variant,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
State Surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate assured that the situation is under control. “The Covid-19 cases are confined to specific pockets like Pune, Mumbai, and areas adjacent to Mumbai like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. We are hardly seeing any cases across the state like what happened during the third wave,” said Dr Awate. “We are seeing a doubling of the cases taking weeks-time while during the third wave, the cases used to double within two and half days,” he added.
Awate said the State Government will take the decision on making masks compulsory shortly.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College, and Sir JJ Hospital, questioned the logic of the government for not imposing the mask mandate. “Is the government waiting for cases to spread exponentially and then make masks compulsory? Questioned Dr Shaikh. “If the cases increase, there is bound to be hospitalisation and subsequent deaths,” he added. “Making masks compulsory and imposing fines on violators will force people to wear them. This appeal business will not work….Mask mandate will bring down the cases significantly and help us to tackle the impending fourth wave,” he added.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics