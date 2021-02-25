IND USA
Maharashtra's MVA govt trying to curtail budget session citing pandemic: BJP
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai, (PTI)
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai, (PTI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra's MVA govt trying to curtail budget session citing pandemic: BJP

Fadnavis also criticised the MVA government for its "double standards" over the coronavirus situation in the state.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:05 PM IST

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to curtail the upcoming budget session of the state legislature on the pretext of rising number of coronavirus cases.

He was speaking after attending the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature.

Fadnavis claimed that the BJP walked out of the meeting over the issue.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases to curtail the budget session. The BJP condemns such a move, hence we walked out of the meeting," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.

This government does not want to be questioned on any issue, the former chief minister said.

"There is rampant corruption in the state, but it does not want any scrutiny," Fadnavis alleged.

He also said that the election of the new Assembly Speaker was not on the agenda of the meeting.

The post fell vacant with the resignation of Nana Patole, who has taken over as chief of the state unit of the Congress.

Fadnavis also criticised the MVA government for its "double standards" over the coronavirus situation in the state.

"Political parties (in power) are holding large meetings and organising rallies, but they are asking the opposition parties not to demand a longer budget session," he said.

On a query over state forest minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, whose name is being linked to the death of a woman in Pune, he said, "This government is hiding him...The incident had taken place several weeks back, but there was no complaint filed by the police. They are not even taking any initiative to probe it."

State parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab has announced that the budget session will be held from March 1 to 10.

