MahaRERA frames specs for old-age homes

Mumbai: The state housing regulator MahaRERA has framed minimum physical specifications for retirement homes and senior citizen housing projects, also known as old-age homes.

The new regulations will be applicable across Maharashtra for new project proposals. Compliance should be reflected in the agreement for sale as well, the regulator has said. Comprehensive guidelines will include various crucial aspects related to building design, kitchens, bathrooms, green building principles, lifts and ramps, staircase, corridors, lighting and ventilation and safety and security, said a MahaRERA spokesperson.

An important provision is that all buildings of more than one floor should have an elevator with the design accessible for wheelchairs and mobility equipment. The internal and external building design should ensure free movement of wheelchairs, including ramps. The MahaRERA has said that door openings should not be less than 900 mm. Sliding doors are preferred. They have said that all doors must have large knobs and they should have grips.

MahaRERA has said that all lifts must have audio visual signage and one lift must have the stretcher-carrying design. Specs talk about handrail height in stairs and that wash basins, shower areas and toilets should have grab rails for support.

Compliance with these minimum physical specifications is compulsory for projects to be considered complete. In early February, MahaRERA had issued a circular on draft model guidelines for retirement and senior citizen housing projects and had invited suggestions and views from various stakeholders, the spokesperson said. The authority had received a favourable response and several useful suggestions were made including from the senior citizens and their associations. The draft was prepared based on the model guidelines issued by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs.