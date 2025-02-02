MUMBAI: Leaders of the Mahayuti government hailed the ‘dream budget for the middle class’ announced by the finance minister on Saturday, and appreciated its provisions for projects in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said the budget had nothing concrete for farmers and the agriculture sector. They claimed the BJP-led government has taken Maharashtra for granted but given special treatment to Bihar as it is scheduled for assembly elections this year. Mahayuti hails ‘dream budget’, MVA says nothing in it for farmers

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the income-tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh, saying the budget would transform rural India and encourage citizen-centric investments. “It (the budget) provides relief to the middle class, salaried individuals, youth, farmers and labourers. The provisions in this budget will support many of Maharashtra’s ambitious policies. In particular, since Maharashtra is the start-up capital, it will greatly benefit from the new policies,” said Fadnavis.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “The increase in tax-free income to ₹12 lakh is a big gift to the middle class.” He also hailed the huge provisions for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, “Sitharaman has presented a roadmap of a developed India, which is a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exemption in taxable income is like Diwali for corers of families.”

However, MVA leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that omitting to mention Maharashtra in Union budget was an insult to the state. “I am indeed very happy for Bihar, for the mentions it got in the budget speech. However, not a single mention of Maharashtra is an outright insult to the state that contributes the highest taxes, including GST,” said Thackeray.

“While the state doesn’t get its due and full GST in time, neither do we get funds for development. The BJP has consistently neglected Maharashtra in all its budgets since 2014. What sin have we committed that we are treated so badly by the BJP and its Union government?”

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said the finance minister had made tall claims but it is just a “jumble of numbers”. It has also disappointed farmers, traders and the common citizen. “Farmers were not given a loan waiver and there is nothing in return for guaranteed price of agricultural produce. Bihar was mentioned consistently in the budget as there will be assembly elections soon but no other state including Maharashtra was mentioned. The negative response of the stock market immediately after the budget was presented means this budget has not met expectations,” said Patole.

Boost for high-speed trains, EVs

The Union budget has also allocated ₹2.52 lakh crore for the Indian Railways, with a focus on safety and electrification. Railway official said they were aiming for 100% electrification by March 2026. Plans will also soon be in place for newer high-speed rail corridors, across 7,000 km.

“Funds have been allocated to procure 100 Amrit Bharat, 50 Namo Bharat and 200 Vande Bharat trains of both sleeper and chair car. Our focus will also be on manufacturing 17,500 general coaches,” said a senior railway official.

The Indian Railways has targeted to earn ₹3.02 lakh crore in 2025-26 – ₹1.88 lakh crore from freight operations, 4% higher than 2024-25; and ₹92,800 crore from passengers, 14% more than the previous year. This is due to an increase in the number of passenger train and the premium Vande Bharat trains.

On high-speed trains, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India aims to have 7,000 km of high-speed rail network supporting speeds of 250 kmph by 2047.

Clean fuel for road transport also received a boost in this budget with the proposed removal of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on key minerals essential for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for EVs. According to transport experts, 35-40% of an electric vehicle comprises its battery and this would make EVs more affordable.

According to data collated on Vahan, in 2024, there were 4,298 pure EVs and 8,988 battery operated vehicles (electric BOV) registered in Mumbai’s four RTOs. The total number of EVs in Maharashtra is around 5.5 lakh, while in Mumbai it is more than 41,000.