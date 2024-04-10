Mumbai: Dr Sangeeta Pikale has been crusading against using roads and footpaths to host Iftar events as well as Navratri and Ganesh festivals as they disrupted traffic and blocked pedestrians. This year too, Dr Pikale, owner of Pikale Hospital in Mahim, wrote to Tousif Ibrahim Shaikh, founder secretary of Karam Foundation, asking him not to go ahead with the planned roadside Iftar in her neighbourhood on April 6. Shaikh responded by inviting her to the Iftar. Mahim doctor effects the change she wants in city roads from her hospital

In return, Dr Pikale invited the foundation to hold the event inside her hospital compound so the roads and footpaths could be left free for pedestrians and traffic. Karam Foundation graciously accepted the invitation and the pandal on the MMC Cross Road No 2 North was shifted inside the Pikale Hospital compound.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

.

Dr Sangeeta Pikale has been a long-time civic activist and has sought to intervene against the roadside Iftar for the last two years. She launched a campaign in 2014, “Unclog the City Arteries”, to make way for ambulances. She also volunteered for the NGO Citispace. More recently, Dr Pikale has focused her efforts along the MMC Cross Road No. 2 North area in Mahim to make a difference.

“The Iftar pandal which was right under my nose went a little on the left. It was also squeezed to make it narrow so that the road occupation was reduced. I then suggested to Karam Foundation that they rented a hall instead of a roadside iftar when they sent me an invitation to join them. I surprised them further by writing a letter to them offering my hospital compound that is large enough to host the event,” said Dr Pikale.

Dr Pikale had addressed the letter to Tousif Ibrahim Shaikh, founder secretary of Karam Foundation and thanked them for the iftar invite for April 6 at 7pm.

“I am aware and informed that this event is planned to be conducted with over 100 chairs and a pandal on the road and the footpath viz MMC Cross road no 2 North. This also entails making holes on the tar road. I have as you are aware always tried to maintain the footpaths and roads in this area encumbrance free and have been raising awareness of “footpaths are for feet” and “roads are for wheels”. Clear walkable footpaths are fundamental rights as per our laws and upheld by Bombay High Court,” Pikale stated in her letter.

Pikale further added that the foundation’s insistence on holding Iftar on the roads had brought in a dilemma.

“We can accommodate the chairs etc and you may peacefully do the iftar. Request you to consider the same and refrain from occupying the footpath and the road viz MMC cross road number 2 North and also set an excellent example to the public at large that your organisation cares for the city, cares for the pedestrians and cares for the vehicular traffic.”

Pikale requested that this act would be Karam Foundation’s service to the community and thereby to the Almighty God.

Shaikh said the iftar was supposed to be held on MMC Cross road and Dr Pikale had objected even last year. “She offered us her hospital compound premises to hold the iftar.We had an evening filled with joy and cheer where people from across communities partook of the iftari served. There was peace and harmony all around and we came together for the first time,” he said.

Karam Foundation is a socially active NGO operating behind Mahim kabrastan since three years. Comprising some 475 members who are also donors, it helps sponsor weddings for poor families, provides ration and even medical assistance for families from across communities. Shaikh said Dr Hemant, Pikale’s husband, along with Mahim cops, advocate Suresh Mane and other dignitaries also attended the party.

“Iftari was organised well with a separate section for vegetarian and non-vegetarian items including fruits and savouries. Christians from Mahim also participated. We had organised tables and chairs, and could accommodate more than 150people. We used to take the footpath and two sides of the roads for the Iftar. But the doctor was objecting saying that it prevents ambulances from entering the hospital. After the offer to use their premises, we were happy that it all ended well and in harmony,” added Shaikh.