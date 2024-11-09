Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahindra Lifespaces to develop 36.87-acre Bhandup West plot

ByAteeq Shaikh
Nov 09, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Mahindra Lifespace and GKW have partnered to develop a 36.87-acre site in Mumbai's Bhandup, focusing on mixed-use residential and commercial spaces.

MUMBAI: Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Kolkata-based GKW have entered into a joint development agreement to develop a 36.87-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Mahindra Lifespaces to develop 36.87-acre Bhandup West plot
Mahindra Lifespaces to develop 36.87-acre Bhandup West plot

The agreement was inked between Anthurium Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and GKW (formerly Guest Keen Williams Limited), an integrated warehousing and logistics company, and was facilitated by Anarock Capital.

The plot in Bhandup West is opposite Neptune Magnet Mall on L B S Road, where the developer’s earlier project Mahindra Splendour, spread over 11 acres with 487 flats, exists. Details of the project were not shared by the developer.

According to Anarock Capital, the latest land parcel offers a development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet. The upcoming project will be mixed-use development, with primary focus on residences. There will be a section for commercial spaces as well as retail outlets.

“This strategic development in Bhandup reinforces our goal of expanding Mahindra Lifespaces’ footprint in Mumbai. The project aligns with our vision to achieve five times growth while remaining committed to innovative designs, sustainability, and creating vibrant communities. With its scale and prime location, this project marks a significant chapter in our journey forward,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

GKW’s chairman K K Bangur shared that the company wants to expand its footprint in the real estate sector, which is why they are capitalising on their land holding in Mumbai.

As per the understanding between both the companies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers will draw 70.5% net revenue, whereas 29.5% net revenue share will be of the landowner, that is GKW.

In a joint development model, the builder gets the rights to develop the plot without the upfront costs involved to acquire the land parcel. Whereas the landowner can leverage their position anticipating better returns after the plot’s development. It is pooling of resources and splitting the revenue as per agreed-upon terms and conditions, without the requirement of substantial initial investment in the project.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //