MUMBAI: The 40-year-old main accused involved in a ₹6 crore cyber fraud was arrested from the India Nepal border while he was trying to flee the country. The state cyber police said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been posted to track the accused, and a warrant had been issued by the immigration officials in Bihar. Main accused in ₹ 6 Cr cyber fraud arrested on Indo-Nepal border

The police said the accused, Govind Bankaya Dantri, who had been absconding since 2024, goes by many aliases, Honey Bhaiya, Lucky, Ashu Paji. He is the main accused in an investment fraud where a Punjab based chief engineer was cheated of ₹6 crore.

The accused had made an application similar to a leading brokerage firm application. He then lured the victim, a retired officer, to invest in shares and get ‘lucrative’ returns.

According to the police, the accused then transferred the victim’s money to multiple bank accounts and even converted some of it to crypto currency. Earlier this year, five people were arrested in connection with the fraud, from various parts of the country. The police recovered ₹46 lakhs from them. Dantri’s name had cropped during the investigations, but he had been on the run.

The police said that on August 25 the immigration authorities detained him while he was crossing to Nepal at the Raxaul-Birgunj border, a significant land port on the India-Nepal border.

The police said he had escaped to Thailand but had briefly returned to his hometown in Jharkhand in August. He was nabbed while trying to return to Thailand, the police added.

The police said the accused, who used to live in Nariman Point, was brought to the city and produced before a court which has remanded him to police custody till August 30.

He is suspected to be the brain behind a large investment fraud racket and has made similar looking applications to due others. The police said he has also provided bank accounts and other facilities to the other accused to facilitate the fraud.