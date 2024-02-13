Navi Mumbai Major fire breaks out at Kharghar hotel, no casualty

Suspected short circuit in one of the cabins meant for patrons of Hotel Highway Break led to a major fire in the hotel at Khaghar in early hours of Monday morning. No casualties were reported as the hotel was closed for business.

Fire officials said the whole building was engulfed in the fire at Highway Break hotel located along the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kharghar that was reported at 1.30 am.

“Around 1.30 am, the staff was going through the day accounts when they observed smoke coming from one of the cabins used to cater to the guests. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the wooden furniture and spread all over the building,” said one of the owner Muzzamil Patel. Nearly ₹50 lakh worth goods within the hotel believed to have been destroyed in the fire.

As per the hotel staff, the Cabin no 18 with capacity for 10 persons is where the short circuit believed to have occurred. The hotel, constructed over an area of 4800 sq.ft, is extremely popular for its mutli -cuisine. “We have a chain of hotels and Kharghar is the second one started few years back. We will now have to rebuild the whole structure again,” said Patel.

Fire department reached by 1.40 and took one and half hours to douse the fire. “We called for three fire tenders with capacity of 4.500 litres each along with 10 firemen to assist the operation. It was a major fire and we had to call for help even from Kalamboli fire department. Further investigation is underway,” said a fire officer present at the spot.