MUMBAI: Just hours before the civic election dates were announced on Monday, a key hurdle was cleared for a new arterial road that will bring relief to thousands of residents in Kandivali east. Major roadblock falls in plan for new road in Kandivali

At Samata Krida Bhavan in Kandivali west, about 120 project affected persons (PAPs) were allotted flats near Kandivali east station, making way for a 120-ft DP Road, which has seen many twists and turns in its journey from the city’s Development Plan (DP) to becoming a reality.

Although the new DP Road will vastly improve the commute of residents of Lokhandwala Township, the PAPs, whose homes were obstructing access to the proposed road, are also major beneficiaries.

The allotment marked a victory for residents of Singh Estate in Kandivali east, who waged a battle, first to get recognised as PAPs and then to avoid being shifted to Mahul, which even the Bombay High Court recognised as “uninhabitable” due to alarming levels of air and water pollution.

As for the residents of Lokhandwala Township, the new road will open up alternative access to the Western Express Highway, beyond the congested Akurli Road. “This 120ft DP Road is a significant link road as it is planned as a parallel road to the WEH from Borivali right till Dindoshi, from where it will be connected to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and even the Coastal Road. At Borivali, it will be connected to the upcoming Thane-Borivali twin tunnel,” a civic official explained.

Of the 310 structures on the proposed new road, 194 are eligible for rehabilitation. Of these, 167 families have been rehabilitated. This means that of the total 250 metres of road length that needs to be cleared of structures, 85 metres will be cleared.

“Once these allotted families complete the formalities and take the keys of their flats, they will be given 15 days to shift and then demolitions will start,” said Arti Gholekar, assistant municipal commissioner, R/South ward. “Our road contracts for doing this stretch have already been granted. Hence, there will be no delay once the road space is free from these structures.”

With this, only 27 more eligible families are pending allotment of flats, which is expected to take place after the BMC elections in January. “The entire 120 ft DP Road is expected to be opened for vehicular access before the end of May 2026,” claimed Gholekar.

Meanwhile, there was relief and huge smiles as people lined up to collect their flat numbers. Vilas Kadam, 72, was beaming when he learnt that his flat was on the 16th floor. “I have been living in fear for almost a decade, about getting homeless and being evicted. I kept worrying about it since I moved here in 1982. But, today, all my fears have been set to rest. Owing a flat in Mumbai is a huge thing,” said Kadam.

Madhuri Samen, 61, a retired school teacher, was excited at the prospect of moving from her existing 280-sq ft house to a 305-sq ft apartment on the fifth floor. “Zune teh sone (Old is gold)” she said, reminiscing about her old life of living in a community chawl. “I am happy this will mean a better quality of life for my grandchildren. They will also command more social respect.”