Man, 2 kin booked after he elopes with minor girl from Navi Mumbai

PTI |
Dec 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST

The man and the girl had an affair since the last six months, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl at around 10 am on December 6 from near Uran Phata at Karanjade in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

The girl was yet to be traced, the official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's parents, the police on Saturday registered a case against the man and two other members of his family under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

