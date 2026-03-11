Edit Profile
    Man accused of Kapil Sharma extortion threat gets bail

    Additional Sessions Judge V. P. Desai granted relief to Dilip Shivprasad Choudhary, noting that the investigation was complete and police had found no nexus between him and the gangster networks. The court also considered the accused's lack of a prior criminal history when granting relief

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:16 AM IST
    By Vikrant Jha
    Mumbai: A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to a West Bengal man accused of sending threats demanding 1 crore from comedian Kapil Sharma while invoking the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar.

    Additional Sessions Judge V. P. Desai granted relief to Dilip Shivprasad Choudhary, noting that the investigation was complete and police had found no nexus between him and the gangster networks. The court also considered the accused’s lack of a prior criminal history when granting relief.

    The case surfaced in September, 2025, when a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Crime Branch alleging that threatening WhatsApp voice messages and calls demanding 1 crore from Kapil Sharma were received between September 22 and 23.

    According to police, the caller had invoked the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar while issuing threats.

    Investigators later traced the calls to a mobile number allegedly used by Choudhary, who was arrested from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

    Opposing bail, the prosecution said the offence was serious and informed the court that a forensic report on the accused’s voice sample was awaited.

    The defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated and that there was no call detail record linking him to gangster networks.

    Noting that the police had found no connection between the accused and the gangs, the court granted bail on a personal bond of 50,000 with sureties and directed Choudhary not to leave India without prior permission of the court

